 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump signs cybersecurity bill co-sponsored by Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly
alert urgent

Trump signs cybersecurity bill co-sponsored by Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly

{{featured_button_text}}

A measure co-sponsored by Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., to beef up security on internet-connected devices bought by the federal government was signed into law Friday by President Donald Trump.

The Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act passed unanimously out of the House and Senate. House sponsors were Kelly, whose 2nd District includes the south suburbs, and Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas. The Senate sponsors were Mark Warner, D-Va., and Cory Gardner, R-Colo..

Kelly, who co-chairs the House Tech Accountability Caucus, said in a press release the act "is a critical step towards strengthening U.S. government IT systems and will help officials patch existing vulnerabilities to protect our national security and the personal information of American families. ...

"This is a perfect example of bipartisan cooperation to make our country more secure."

The Internet of Things describes a variety of web-connected devices and sensors. The release noted IoT devices can be a weak spot in a networks security, allowing hackers to cause potentially costly and dangerous disruptions of service.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (copy)

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly

 Charles Rex Arbogast, file, Associated Press file photo
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Cook County Sheriff's K-9 finds missing person

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts