Trump signs cybersecurity bill co-sponsored by Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly

A measure co-sponsored by Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., to beef up security on internet-connected devices bought by the federal government was signed into law Friday by President Donald Trump.
The Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act passed unanimously out of the House and Senate. House sponsors were Kelly, whose 2nd District includes the south suburbs, and Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas. The Senate sponsors were Mark Warner, D-Va., and Cory Gardner, R-Colo..
Kelly, who co-chairs the House Tech Accountability Caucus, said in a press release the act "is a critical step towards strengthening U.S. government IT systems and will help officials patch existing vulnerabilities to protect our national security and the personal information of American families. ...
"This is a perfect example of bipartisan cooperation to make our country more secure."
The Internet of Things describes a variety of web-connected devices and sensors. The release noted IoT devices can be a weak spot in a networks security, allowing hackers to cause potentially costly and dangerous disruptions of service.
