UPDATE: Voter turnout low across Region, but ballots were cast ahead of time amid pandemic

Voter turnout was lower than normal as of early Tuesday afternoon at Brummitt Elementary School just outside of Chesterton, but poll inspector Nick Loving said that is likely the result of so many people casting ballots ahead of election day amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"So the early voting has definitely helped," he said.

Voters at that site and others across the Region were met by poll workers wearing face masks, gloves and with offers of hand sanitizer, tissues and other personal protective equipment in what promises to be a historic election.

Poll workers in Munster, Schererville and Cedar Lake reported slow turnout for a presidential primary, but they pointed to a higher number of mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't know what the turnout will be, but the walk-in is slow," said John Walter, an inspector at the polling location at Villa Cesare in Schererville.

Voting places across Porter County opened on time at 6 a.m. with no major problems, according to a statement from Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey.