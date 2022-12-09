Two accused of Jan. 6 Capitol breach freed on bond

Two Lake County men accused of breaching the U.S. Capitol last year made their first court appearances on federal charges.

Matthew Huttle, 40, of Hebron, appeared Thursday afternoon before a federal magistrate judge in Washington, D.C., for his initial hearing.

The U.S. District Court magistrate freed Huttle on bond and appointed a public defender to represent Huttle, at taxpayer expense.

Huttle faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing in the Capitol building. He is next scheduled to appear before a Washington federal judge Feb. 16.

His uncle, Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, appeared Nov. 17 in the same Washington court on charges of assaulting officers of the Capitol police force, engaging in civil disorder, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

The court has appointed — at taxpayer expense — a public defender to represent Dale Huttle, who was freed on bail to return to northern Indiana until his next court hearing Jan. 26 in Washington.

Dale Huttle was also ordered to surrender his passport and any firearms he possesses to court authorities.

Both men could face fines and imprisonment if convicted of federal charges that they were among nearly 900 who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop the transfer of power from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden.

FBI agents allege they established both men were at the Capitol on the day of the civil disturbance through video images taken by those within the mass of protesters and surveillance cameras in the federal building.

They said Dale Huttle’s employer believes the Crown Point man left on a trip to Washington the week of Jan. 6, 2021.

Investigators allege Matthew Huttle’s geolocation data shows he traveled to Washington a day before the riot.

They allege that in addition to photos of the two men at Washington that day, the voices of Matthew and Dale Huttle can be heard on video of the crowd approaching the Capitol to storm the building.

They allege Dale Huttle said, “Think we ought to bum rush the Capitol building … arrest them all … we have enough people to do that.” Matthew Huttle is allegedly heard saying, “Let’s go. Let’s go. Storm the front … breach it.”

The government alleges that Dale Huttle is seen in several images taken about 2 p.m. that day at the front of a group of rioters wielding a flagpole to strike police officers on steps outside the building’s lower West Terrace.

He is next seen in a video trying to disarm a police officer of his wooden baton and is heard to be yelling “surrender” at officers.

Matthew Huttle allegedly was videotaping his entry into the Capitol’s Senate Wing and walking through multiple locations inside.

Authorities arrested Matthew Huttle on Nov. 27 in Boise, Idaho, and Dale Huttle on Nov. 9 in Crown Point.

While both men remain free on bail, Dale Huttle must report to Indiana federal probation officers and must have no contact with Matthew Huttle and stay away from Washington except for court hearings.