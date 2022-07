Two children pulled from lake in Gary, police say

GARY — Two children were pulled from Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon by Gary Beach Patrol and Gary Fire Department, police said.

An 8-year-old boy was recovered from the lake by Gary lifeguards, but a 9-year-old girl was not visible. Gary officers, beach patrol and the fire department began a chain search in the water while the Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter did an overhead search.

The helicopter spotted the child and directed officers. The 9-year-old girl was recovered from the lake and CPR began. She was loaded into a waiting ambulance for transport to a local hospital, police said.

No additional details are available about her condition.

Assisting units included Lake County Marine Unit, Portage Marine Unit and the Coast Guard.