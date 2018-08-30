Amanda Lyn (Diehl) Borgia filled the lives of those around her with love, light, warmth and joy.
Her death at 35 leaves only memories. In sharing those memories, Amanda’s first cousins Rachel Hairston and Anthony Bondi create the portrait of a person who lived every day to its fullest, who positively influenced others and who left behind a legacy of love.
“If you were lucky enough to get a hug, she had the greatest hug,” Hairston recalled. “She was a great listener. When she talked to you, she was really listening.”
And when Amanda’s sons, Jax Connor and Tanner James, were born, “she became a whole new degree of awesome,” Hairston said. “They were her world.”
Bondi, Rachel’s brother, agreed.
“Amanda was a very dedicated mother. I was so proud of her. She did her best to teach her boys the value of family. She was a good mother, a very good mother,” Bondi said.
The oldest of the paternal cousins, Bondi remembered visiting the home of Amanda's parents James "Butch" and Penny Diehl when Amanda was a baby.
“I was about six at the time. They had an apartment in Highland. Uncle Butch was talking to my dad about being a new father. Amanda got up on all fours, started rocking back and forth and then started crawling. Everyone was going ‘Wow!’” Anthony enthusiastically recalled.
“I was there for a fairly important milestone in Amanda’s life,” he said. “It was wonderful to have a cousin our own age.”
And while growing up, Hairston and Amanda were playmates.
“We were only two years apart, and we played all the time,” Hairston recalled. “I lived in Hobart and she lived in Merrillville. We spent a lot of summers over there.”
Active in church, Girl Scouts, sports and school, Amanda excelled in taking leadership roles, which Hairston pointed out was in Amanda’s online obituary.
Amanda graduated with honors from Merrillville High School in 2001 and won an Eli Lily Scholarship that allowed her to pursue her dream of studying business at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville.
“She immediately immersed herself into the campus community. She was part of many organizations and even served as the school mascot (the screaming eagle) for a short time,” according to her obituary.
In 2005, Amanda received her bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance with a minor in marketing. After serving as an assistant manager at Walgreens, Amanda found the career she loved with Centier Bank where she rose to the position of branch manager “before voluntarily reducing her role to be with her children,” the obituary reads.
Bondi also praised his cousin’s intellect and abilities.
“We all have our own skill sets,” he said. “Amanda used her skill set to bring about a positive change in her family, her environment and her community.
“The thing that really got me was Amanda had charisma. People always wanted to be around her,” Bondi said. “You had a warm feeling being around her.”
He described Amanda as “bubbly, but also extremely aware of what was around her, a really rare combination.”
Amanda was also lots of fun, recalled Hairston.
“She was maid of honor at my wedding and arranged so many things,” Hairston said.
“When we would go to a wedding or other event, you’d see Amanda leading a group on the dance floor, doing the Electric Slide or another dance,” she added.
“She’s just going to be greatly missed,” Hairston said. “She’s not going to be there anymore.”
“May she also find peace," Bondi added.