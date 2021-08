Two crashes slowing travel on eastbound I-80/94

Two separate crashes are slowing eastbound traffic on Interstate 80/94 Monday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

As of 6:45 a.m., the incidents were blocking the right lane near Kennedy Avenue and the left lane near Interstate 65. There are not believed to be any serious injuries in either crash.

At mile marker 3.0 near the Kennedy Avenue exit, a car and semi collided. Delays from that accident were stretching as far back as the state line.

The second crash, at mile marker 10.9 just west of the I-65 interchange, was a single-vehicle rollover.

No other information was immediately available.

