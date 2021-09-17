Two early morning crashes slow traffic on Region highways

Crashes on northbound Interstate 65 and on an onramp to westbound Interstate 80/94 are giving commuters headaches early Friday morning.

Indiana State Police said a semitrailer rolled over into an abandoned vehicle on northbound I-65 near 61st Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Friday. That crash resulted in the right lane being closed, a closure that remained in effect two hours later. One person was injured in the crash. No update on their condition was immediately available.

Later Friday morning, around 6:30 a.m., a single-vehicle crash entering I-80/94 westbound impacted travel on the highway on-ramp at Indianapolis Boulevard, ISP said. A vehicle struck a concrete barrier near the highway entrance and appeared to have significant front-end damage.

As of 7 a.m., heavy delays on northbound I-65 backed up beyond U.S. 30. Only minor delays were immediately reported on I-80/94.

