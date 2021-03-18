Two Indiana Dunes National Park locations to temporarily close

PORTER COUNTY — Two locations at the Indiana Dunes National Park will close while improvement projects are underway.

On March 23, the whole area of the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk will be closed for the day for boulders to be delivered and installed in the site, officials said. The boulders will shore up the accessible ramp west of the pavilion.

Other parks nearby such as West Beach in Portage will be open for use.

In addition, there will be no access to the north parking lot at Cowles Bog on March 25 as crews work to remove a hazardous tree. The bog trail will still be reachable from the south lot that is just north of the intersection of U.S. 12 and Mineral Springs Road.

For more information, individuals can call the visitor center’s information desk at 219-395-1882 or visit www.nps.gov/indu.

