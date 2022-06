Two killed in shooting outside night club, police say

GARY — Two were killed in a shooting at Playo's Night Club on Saturday night, police said.

Jonte Dorsey, a 34-year-old man from Joliet, Illinois, and Jah'Nice Quinn, a 26-year-old woman from Merrillville, were declared deceased at Methodist Hospital, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Four additional people were injured.

Gary Police Department was dispatched for reports of shots fired at 1:57 a.m. Upon arrival, police observed an unresponsive 34-year-old male, Dorsey, and an unresponsive 26-year-old female, Quinn. They were both transported to the hospital by Gary medics and were later declared deceased.

Of the other gunshot victims, one remains in critical condition and the three others appear to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting victims were transported to several area hospitals.

Due to the number of victims and the crowd outside the club, other agencies responded.

The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit is investigating.