PORTAGE — Two Lake County companies have received tax abatements as an incentive to move their businesses to the east.
The City Council granted abatements to trucking firm Powersouce Transportation, now located in Griffith, and B.Nutty, a Merrillville-base peanut butter factory.
Both businesses will be relocating to AmeriPlex at the Port business park.
Carol Podolak, representing B.Nutty, said the company was founded by Joy Thompkins, of Valparaiso, as a fundraising tool. The product is now in all Strack & Van Til super markets, 1,600 Walmarts and sold on QVC.
The company expects to complete the build out of an existing 16,000 square foot building at the park by January 2019. It presently has nine employees and will grow that number to 30 by March 2019.
Truepowers LLC, owner of Powersource Transportation, is planning a $1.3 million investment to locate on a three-acre lot at AmeriPlex.
While the company will maintain its present 25 jobs, Josh Sickinger, corporate controller, told the council the growth of their business depends on recruitment of semi truck owner operators.
The company presently contracts with 110 owner operators to haul freight and other goods in their trucks.
"If we grow owner operators, there will be additional jobs," said Sickinger, adding they are hoping the new location and new building will attract additional owner operators to the company.
Company owner Barbara Bakas of Valparaiso said she was hoping to move the company to Porter County in an effort to grow business.
She said the site was attractive because of its proximity to hotels, restaurants and other amenities which would serve the truck drivers. Bakas added that while drivers would be stopping by the new office building, there would not be permanent parking of semis.
Construction on the 8,400-square-foot building is expected to begin Nov. 1 with a completion by May 2019.