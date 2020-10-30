Two men carjacked woman at gunpoint at Munster gas station, caught after chase

Two men carjacked a woman at gunpoint at a BP gas station in Munster Thursday evening, and were caught in Hammond later that night after leading police on a chase.

The carjacking took place at around 5:37 p.m. Thursday at 747 Ridge Road, according to the Munster Police Department.

They stole her white Dodge Durango and sped north on Calumet Avenue. Chicago police attempted to stop a vehicle matching that description later that evening but it fled.

An Illinois State Police Helicopter followed the stolen Sport Utility Vehicle as it drove back to Indiana.

Munster police taking part in an enforcement detail with other Northwest Indiana agencies recognized the Durango and pursued it as it headed eastbound on Interstate 80/94. They chased it as it headed southbound on Kennedy Ave. before it crashed into a ditch.

Two men fled, and one threw a gun over a fence, according to a Munster Police Department press release.

"One offender was apprehended by a police K-9 unit, while the other was apprehended by officers after a foot pursuit," police said. "The handgun and two other weapons were recovered at the scene. The offenders are currently being held for questioning and charges are forthcoming."