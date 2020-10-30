 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two men carjacked woman at gunpoint at Munster gas station, caught after chase
urgent

Two men carjacked woman at gunpoint at Munster gas station, caught after chase

{{featured_button_text}}
Two men carjacked woman at gunpoint at Munster gas station, caught in Hammond after chase

A Munster police vehicle.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Two men carjacked a woman at gunpoint at a BP gas station in Munster Thursday evening, and were caught in Hammond later that night after leading police on a chase.

The carjacking took place at around 5:37 p.m. Thursday at 747 Ridge Road, according to the Munster Police Department.

They stole her white Dodge Durango and sped north on Calumet Avenue. Chicago police attempted to stop a vehicle matching that description later that evening but it fled.

An Illinois State Police Helicopter followed the stolen Sport Utility Vehicle as it drove back to Indiana.

Munster police taking part in an enforcement detail with other Northwest Indiana agencies recognized the Durango and pursued it as it headed eastbound on Interstate 80/94. They chased it as it headed southbound on Kennedy Ave. before it crashed into a ditch.

Two men fled, and one threw a gun over a fence, according to a Munster Police Department press release.

"One offender was apprehended by a police K-9 unit, while the other was apprehended by officers after a foot pursuit," police said. "The handgun and two other weapons were recovered at the scene. The offenders are currently being held for questioning and charges are forthcoming."

One of the suspects fled toward a hotel at the 2800 block of Carlson Drive just north of the Little Calumet River, while the other attempted to hide by the patio furniture at Byway Brewing. Police recovered the fully loaded handgun they believe the driver threw over the fence, as well as a pistol and an AR-15 assault rifle found in the SUV.

They were caught by a special enforcement detail that includes officers from the Illinois State Police, Dyer, Highland, Munster, Schererville, St. John and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. The detail targets crimes such as vehicle thefts and robberies.

“I would like to commend officers from seven collaborating police agencies whose combined efforts resulted in the arrest of a pair of auto theft suspects from Illinois,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. “The suspects are from Illinois and were accused of attacking a woman in Munster and stealing her SUV.”

Police did not name the suspects who were identified as a 22-year-old man from Calumet City and a 17-year-old male from Lynwood. They are being held at the Lake County Jail.

“I am increasingly concerned with the frequency of suspects from Illinois committing auto thefts and other violent crimes in Lake County, Indiana,” Martinez said. “We will utilize all of the extensive resources, skills and equipment at our disposal to bring these offenders to justice.”

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

+69 Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Schererville's Adam Biella

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts