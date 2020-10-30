Two men carjacked woman at gunpoint at Munster gas station, caught after chase

Two men carjacked a woman at gunpoint at a BP gas station in Munster Thursday evening, and were caught in Hammond later that night after leading police on a chase.
The carjacking took place at around 5:37 p.m. Thursday at 747 Ridge Road, according to the Munster Police Department.
They stole her white Dodge Durango and sped north on Calumet Avenue. Chicago police attempted to stop a vehicle matching that description later that evening but it fled.
An Illinois State Police Helicopter followed the stolen Sport Utility Vehicle as it drove back to Indiana.
Munster police taking part in an enforcement detail with other Northwest Indiana agencies recognized the Durango and pursued it as it headed eastbound on Interstate 80/94. They chased it as it headed southbound on Kennedy Ave. before it crashed into a ditch.
Two men fled, and one threw a gun over a fence, according to a Munster Police Department press release.
"One offender was apprehended by a police K-9 unit, while the other was apprehended by officers after a foot pursuit," police said. "The handgun and two other weapons were recovered at the scene. The offenders are currently being held for questioning and charges are forthcoming."
One of the suspects fled toward a hotel at the 2800 block of Carlson Drive just north of the Little Calumet River, while the other attempted to hide by the patio furniture at Byway Brewing. Police recovered the fully loaded handgun they believe the driver threw over the fence, as well as a pistol and an AR-15 assault rifle found in the SUV.
They were caught by a special enforcement detail that includes officers from the Illinois State Police, Dyer, Highland, Munster, Schererville, St. John and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. The detail targets crimes such as vehicle thefts and robberies.
“I would like to commend officers from seven collaborating police agencies whose combined efforts resulted in the arrest of a pair of auto theft suspects from Illinois,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. “The suspects are from Illinois and were accused of attacking a woman in Munster and stealing her SUV.”
Police did not name the suspects who were identified as a 22-year-old man from Calumet City and a 17-year-old male from Lynwood. They are being held at the Lake County Jail.
“I am increasingly concerned with the frequency of suspects from Illinois committing auto thefts and other violent crimes in Lake County, Indiana,” Martinez said. “We will utilize all of the extensive resources, skills and equipment at our disposal to bring these offenders to justice.”
