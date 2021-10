Two men killed in overnight shooting, no one in custody

HAMMOND — Two people were shot and killed early Thursday morning in southwest Hammond, and the suspect or suspects remain at large after what the department is calling an “isolated incident.”

Lt. Steve Kellogg said officers from the Hammond Police Department were called to the 700 block of Locust Street, a residential block just west of Calumet Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. There, they found a 27-year-old man slumped over in the passenger side of a vehicle with a bullet wound in his head.

Nearby, officers found a second man, a 26-year-old from East Chicago, lying in the yard of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and chest area.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the two men as 27-year-old Diandre Easter of Calumet City and 26-year-old Daniel Gomez of East Chicago.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.

Check back to nwi.com for updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.