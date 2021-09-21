Two men shot to death in third fatal shooting since Friday in Ford Heights

FORD HEIGHTS — Two men were found shot to death Sunday night, the third and fourth men to die from gunshot wounds within mere blocks of each other in a three-day span.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said the incidents remain under investigation and it is unclear whether or not Sunday’s shooting and two separate shootings Friday are connected in any way. All three shootings occurred in the same six-block area in the small south-suburban village near U.S. 30 and Illinois 394.

Sunday night, sheriff’s police were called to the 1000 block of Lexington Circle where they encountered a 29-year-old man with a graze wound to his head. The man had apparently been shot nearby in the 1400 block of Embassy Lane, and when officers went to an address there they found a 37-year-old man and 41-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 37-year-old as Lester B. Jackson Jr. The second man killed Sunday has not been identified. The man with a graze wound to his head was transported to the hospital in good condition.