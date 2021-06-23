Two men to admit to 2019 killing of pizza delivery driver; murder charges to be tossed

Two Gary men are set to plead guilty to federal charges in the 2019 attempted robbery and homicide of a pizza delivery driver.

Terryante A. Flournoy, 22, and Ciontay J. Wright, 21, both of Gary, signed plea agreements Wednesday, a week before they had been scheduled to stand trial on murder and attempted robbery charges.

The two men are prepared to admit in open court they called for a pizza delivery to an abandoned house Nov. 24, 2019 in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood and Flournoy fatally shot the delivery driver, David J. Shelton, 30, of Portage.

They are both pleading guilty to attempted robbery. Flournoy also is pleading guilty to possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

Flournoy has prior felony convictions for theft and battery.

The U.S. Attorney’s office has agreed to drop the murder charges against the pair in exchange for the defendants changing their plea to guilty.

They are giving up their rights to a jury trial in return for the U.S. Attorney’s office recommending they receive a more lenient prison sentence.