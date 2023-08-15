The Chesterton Art Center will host two new exhibits in September.

Suzy Vance will display the solo show "Collaborating with the Natural World" at the art center at 115 S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton. The Chesterton Art Center's Teen Arts Group members' work will be hung in the group exhibition "As I See It."

Vance, who hosts the Creating From the Heart - The Artistry of Living video blog on YouTube, will display photography and haiku on the upper gallery.

"Raised in the Midwest and widely traveled, Suzy Vance lives and creates on the southern coast of Lake Michigan. She describes herself as a 'born again' lawyer who is inspired by the world and people around her," Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said. "In her spare time, Suzy expresses her creativity in a variety of media, one of which is Haiga. This is a combination of photography and Haiku. Seeking to foster self-awareness and peace in the world, she hopes her work will draw the viewer in and imbue gratitude in each of us for all that we are and all that contributes to us...each day…every moment. She hopes her work will inspire viewers to look beyond what they see…to imagine and embrace possibilities not yet acknowledged or even considered."

The Teen Arts Group show will feature artworks created in the past year in the lower gallery.

"Their work collectively explores the perspective of leaving adolescence and entering early adulthood and how this transitionary period changes their view of the world," Saporiti said. "The imaginative ideas in their minds become tangible stories that are shared through their expressive work as they attempt to define the world as they see it."

The exhibit will feature the work of Brooklyn Becker, Hana Byrt, Summer Machnik, Marley Mayer, Natalie Orban, CeCe Post, Jackie Ringler, Kendra Ritchie, Brooklyn Towner and Lauren Yarosz.

"CAC’s Teen Arts Group (TAG) is a free monthly program for passionate teen artists interested in pursuing professional arts experiences and strengthening their own visual art practices," he said. "TAG members learn from one another as well as professional artists, explore area and Chicago museums and galleries, and work on individual portfolio development. TAG also offers access to various community engagement and exhibition opportunities."

An artists' reception for both exhibits will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

For more information, call 219-926-4711 or visit ChestertonArt.org.