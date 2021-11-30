Two new officers join Merrillville police force

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Police Department has two new officers.

Khalil Buchanan and Andrew Germonprez joined the force Tuesday after they were sworn in by Merrillville Town Court Judge Eugene Velazco.

Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said each of the men has experience with different departments. They started field training with the town Wednesday.

Cuttino said Buchanan served with the East Chicago Police Department and Germonprez came from the Highland Police Department.

“They chose to come to Merrillville,” Cuttino said.

He said the town has 61 officers since the men joined the force.

Cuttino said Merrillville police aren’t required to live in the municipality where they serve, but he was pleased to hear both of the new officers have expressed interest in residing in town.

“We want you to stay within a reasonable time if you need to respond,” he said.

In another police-related matter, Cuttino said operations at the department’s north station were impacted after a flooding issue in a nearby business.