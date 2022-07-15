 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two people hospitalized after three-vehicle collision

File Photo East Chicago FD

East Chicago Fire Department and Superior EMS staff work at a crash scene.

 Jeff Dildine, File, The Times

EAST CHICAGO —  A three-vehicle collision led to traffic diversions Friday night in East Chicago, the fire department said.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., fire department officials recommended vehicles take an alternate route away from Columbus Avenue and McShane Drive due to the incident. 

Two people were transported to St. Catherine Hospital following the incident. Their condition is unknown. During the incident, all three vehicles' airbags deployed. 

Assisting agencies included East Chicago Fire Department, East Chicago Police Department and Superior Ambulance. 

