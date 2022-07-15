Two people hospitalized after three-vehicle collision

EAST CHICAGO — A three-vehicle collision led to traffic diversions Friday night in East Chicago, the fire department said.
At approximately 6:45 p.m., fire department officials recommended vehicles take an alternate route away from Columbus Avenue and McShane Drive due to the incident.
Two people were transported to St. Catherine Hospital following the incident. Their condition is unknown. During the incident, all three vehicles' airbags deployed.
Assisting agencies included East Chicago Fire Department, East Chicago Police Department and Superior Ambulance.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Jason Woods
Shunell Watson
Isaiah McNeal
Reginald Russell
Mariya Smith
Jared Smithey
Tanner Lewis
Sydney Gonzales
Jenifer Joy
Anthony Casares
Rickey Stewart Jr.
Emily Weber Brokke
Stephen Miller Jr.
Andres Perez
Dion Pope
Alexa Rodriguez
Cody Long
Nicole Meljanac
Angela Miller
Majestic Lee
Dwayne King
Amari Evans
William Howe
David Keck
Paul Delgado
Mariah Driver
Brandon Clements
Megan Myers
Samaria Porter
Michael Roque
Kristina Delaney
Brian Jablonski
James Kratkoczki
Michael Lopez
Stephan Metcalfe
Dashiae Williams
Michael Wineteer
Fabian Yanez
Lea Vogel
Darien Small
Davion Stephenson
Samantha Taylor
Raffinee Pedraza
Jamal Simmons
Taylen Johnson
Deontae Marzette
Casey Doll
Raynard Donald
Lauren Fuqua
Tyrae Hayes
Dominique Byndom
Reynaldo Briseno
Ronald Ruggeri
Kayla Shamblin
Emigdio Nodal
Alexander Rodriguez
John Fry
Ashley Jager
Benjamin King
Elizabeth Lambert
Carey Carlson
Vicorio Banks
Anthony Brown
Malik Young
Stephanie Slawinski
Dashawn Wims
Jasmine Robinson
Kenneth Nuzzo
Cassandria Norfleet
Timothy Lewis
William Lipsey
Rashonda Love
Dermaine Michaels
James Lewis
Idris Doss
Savalley Evans
James Johnson
Robert Johnston
Jessica Kollwitz
Danielle Bronson
Celia Bruno
Bruce Burns
Darius Barnes
Brandon York
Megan Hogan
Vicki Kirkwood
Julian Payne
Omar Rivera
Kimberly Bouknight
Jordan Fletcher
Alejandro Arteaga
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.