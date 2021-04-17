U.S. 231 resurfacing to include lane closures in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — The Indiana Department of Transportation is undertaking a resurfacing project of U.S. 231 from Main Street to Interstate 65, with lane closures scheduled to begin Sunday.

INDOT said that work on the state road, known as Joliet Street in the city, will occur mainly during the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Flaggers will direct traffic in the area where work is occurring. The project is expected to last through mid-July.

Earlier this spring, INDOT replaced the traffic lights at U.S. 231 and Indiana Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through the area during construction.

