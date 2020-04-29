U.S. attorney says public safety concerns trump inmates' COVID-19 fears

Carrington alleges she is at risk of dying because she also suffers from underlying respiratory ailments in addition to having high cholesterol, hyperthyroidism and congestive heart failure.

Some 40 Porter County Jail inmates have tested positive for the virus. Kirsch said most are recovering or haven’t shown symptoms of serious illness yet.

A federal magistrate has taken Carrington's case under advisement and has yet to rule on her request to be released to her family.

Kirsch’s assistant U.S. attorneys have argued in both cases the defendants would get no better care than they now receive from jail staff and their release could result in a spread of the disease to those they live with outside.

They said the MCC and county jail staffs are taking special precautions to disinfect the jail, isolate those who test positive for the disease and reduce jail populations to avoid overcrowding.

Kirsch said Tuesday, “We are certainly aware of the impact it is having in the local jails and MCC.

“I’m constantly in contact with the U.S. Marshal’s service, the Lake County sheriff and the Porter County sheriff, who handle federal prisoners.