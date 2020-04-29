U.S. attorney says public safety concerns trump inmates' COVID-19 fears

HAMMOND — U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II said the public’s safety comes first in weighing whether criminal defendants should be released from detention because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our paramount responsibility is to protect the public and their alleged victims,” Kirsch said Tuesday at a virtual press conference where he spoke to reporters from his office via video conferencing software.
Kirsch spoke one day after his office successfully opposed the pretrial release of Teddia Caldwell, 44, of Gary, who is awaiting trial on charges he is a drug kingpin.
Caldwell, the estranged husband of Gary City Councilwoman Linda Barnes Caldwell, is pleading not guilty to charges he headed a large drug trafficking organization selling cocaine and heroin from a Gary car wash, his personal residence in Gary’s Tolleston neighborhood and a rented property near Gary’s Roosevelt Park.
His defense attorneys argued Monday Caldwell was in danger of catching and dying from the virus because he already is in poor health and the disease has infected several within the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, where Caldwell has been awaiting trial the past two years.
Kirsch also is opposing the pretrial release of Patricia Carrington, 47, of Gary who has contracted COVID-19 while in the Porter County Jail awaiting trial on a federal kidnapping charge alleging she and two of her sons attempted last year to kill a Gary woman who could be a witness in an earlier Gary shooting.
Carrington alleges she is at risk of dying because she also suffers from underlying respiratory ailments in addition to having high cholesterol, hyperthyroidism and congestive heart failure.
Some 40 Porter County Jail inmates have tested positive for the virus. Kirsch said most are recovering or haven’t shown symptoms of serious illness yet.
A federal magistrate has taken Carrington's case under advisement and has yet to rule on her request to be released to her family.
Kirsch’s assistant U.S. attorneys have argued in both cases the defendants would get no better care than they now receive from jail staff and their release could result in a spread of the disease to those they live with outside.
They said the MCC and county jail staffs are taking special precautions to disinfect the jail, isolate those who test positive for the disease and reduce jail populations to avoid overcrowding.
Kirsch said Tuesday, “We are certainly aware of the impact it is having in the local jails and MCC.
“I’m constantly in contact with the U.S. Marshal’s service, the Lake County sheriff and the Porter County sheriff, who handle federal prisoners.
”However, if someone is a danger to the community and their alleged victims or is a flight risk, we are opposing release,” he said.
Kirsch added the U.S. Bureau of Prisons also is monitoring infections among those serving sentences for earlier convictions and is releasing some to home detention depending on the inmate’s history of violence, the crimes committed and the length of time they already have served.
