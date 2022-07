U.S. Highway 6 closed near Portage following vehicle collision

PORTAGE − U.S. Highway 6 is closed between County Line Road and Swandon Road until at least 7 p.m. Friday.

NIPSCO crews are on scene due to lines and a large pole down in the highway.

The Portage Police Department said a single-vehicle collision resulting in minor injuries to the driver is what led to the closure. An initial investigation shows the driver suffered a medical event prior to leaving the roadway and colliding with the utility pole.

Residents who live west of El Pueblo Restaurant will have access to homes via County Line Road. Residents east the restaurant can access homes from Swanson Road. No through traffic is allowed.