U.S. News and World Report ranks Purdue University Northwest among best colleges

U.S. News and World Report's Best College Rankings recognized several academic programs at Purdue University Northwest in its newly released 2022 ratings.

PNW’s School of Engineering ranked 53rd nationally, up from 60th the previous year. PNW’s College of Nursing placed 148th nationally in U.S. News & World Report's first-ever rankings of undergraduate nursing programs.

The computer science program at the College of Engineering and Sciences earned a national ranking in just the second time U.S. News & World Report has rated undergraduate computer science programs.

Purdue Northwest improved its rank for social mobility, a category that measures how well universities graduate underprivileged Pell Grant recipients who display "exceptional financial need." The university with campuses in Hammond and Westville ranked 75th in social mobility, up from 77th the previous year.

U.S. News & World Reports, an online publication that long operated as a weekly news magazine, has one of the most widely viewed and respected college rankings in the country.

Purdue Northwest ranked among the top Midwest regional universities with a 2.8 peer assessment on a 5-point scale. Its College of Business also was ranked among the top undergraduate business programs.