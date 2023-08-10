U.S. News & World Report has identified Community Healthcare System’s hospitals as among the best in the country.

Community Hospital in Munster was named by U.S. News & World Report to its list of the 2023-24 Best Hospitals. The nationwide rankings are meant to help patients and doctors pick the right hospitals for them.

Community Hospital was ranked fourth in Indiana by the former newsweekly magazine that's especially well known for its annual college rankings.

“Community Healthcare System is proud of the quality of care we provide the residents of Northwest Indiana,” said Don Fesko, president and CEO of Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, the parent company of Community Healthcare System. “We are honored to receive these accolades from U.S. News & World Report. We will continue to offer the best and most advanced care to our community.”

U.S. News & World Report looked at more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Only 12% of hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking, the highest distinction a hospital can receive.

Hospitals were recognized based on clinical outcomes, level of nursing care, patient experience and other factors.

Community Hospital was recognized for colon cancer surgery and treatment of leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, kidney failure, stroke, heart failure, heart attack and COPD.

Other Community Healthcare Systems hospitals also earned recognition. St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart was recognized for high-performing status in treatment of heart failure kidney failure, stroke and COPD. St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago was recognized for its treatment of heart failure.

“This acknowledgment represents our unwavering commitment to provide the best healthcare and support to our communities in Northwest Indiana,” said Alan Kumar, COO of Community Healthcare System. “Our doctors, nurses and staff are dedicated to improving the health, longevity and quality of life for every patient who enters our doors.”

The Procedures & Conditions ratings come out annually. They are intended to help patients make informed healthcare decisions, especially about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

For more information, visit COMHS.org.