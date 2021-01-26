U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly introduces bills to fight human trafficking, help seniors avoid COVID scams

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly has reintroduced two bills with bipartisan support, one to fight human trafficking and another to protect seniors from COVID-19 scams.

Kelly, a Democrat from Matteson whose district includes the south suburbs and Chicago's Southeast Side, joined Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, in reintroducing the Reducing the Demand for Human Trafficking Act for the 117th Congress.

According to a news release, the act amends the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 "to encourage a more victim-centered approach to combat human trafficking."

"The insidious nature of human trafficking requires a strategy that addresses not only the suppliers but individuals who solicit and purchase the services of trafficked victims," Kelly said in the release. "The (new bill) holds those individuals accountable for their crimes and incentivizes law enforcement to go after the solicitors of victims of human trafficking."

Kelly and Rep. Troy Balderson, R-Ohio, have reintroduced the Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act. A companion bill in the Senate was reintroduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan.