U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly introduces bills to fight human trafficking, help seniors avoid COVID scams

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly has reintroduced two bills with bipartisan support, one to fight human trafficking and another to protect seniors from COVID-19 scams.
Kelly, a Democrat from Matteson whose district includes the south suburbs and Chicago's Southeast Side, joined Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, in reintroducing the Reducing the Demand for Human Trafficking Act for the 117th Congress.
According to a news release, the act amends the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 "to encourage a more victim-centered approach to combat human trafficking."
"The insidious nature of human trafficking requires a strategy that addresses not only the suppliers but individuals who solicit and purchase the services of trafficked victims," Kelly said in the release. "The (new bill) holds those individuals accountable for their crimes and incentivizes law enforcement to go after the solicitors of victims of human trafficking."
Kelly and Rep. Troy Balderson, R-Ohio, have reintroduced the Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act. A companion bill in the Senate was reintroduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan.
"Our senior citizens have borne the brunt of this pandemic," Kelly said in another news release. "Now, scammers are shamelessly targeting older Americans and preying on their COVID-19 fears. We have a moral obligation to stop these con artists by empowering seniors with facts and information while aggressively targeting criminals with all the resources available through the Federal Trade Commission."
The bill would require the FTC to report to Congress on the number and types of scams directed toward seniors, and how to combat them. It also directs the FTC to get the word out to seniors through its website and the media, including making available contacts for law enforcement and adult protective service agencies.