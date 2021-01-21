 Skip to main content
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly named vice chair of Energy and Commerce Committee
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly named vice chair of Energy and Commerce Committee

Robin Kelly

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., listens during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill on Aug. 24, 2020, in Washington.

 Tom Williams/pool, via AP

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, who represents the south suburbs and Chicago's Southeast Side, has been elected vice chairwoman of the Energy and Commerce Committee for the 117th Congress.

Kelly, who is beginning her fourth full term, will preside over committee hearings when chairman Frank Pallone is not present, will serve as liaison to the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and will help coordinate and serve as the whip for markups and high profile hearings.

In a statement, Kelly said: "I look forward to addressing issues of vital and immediate concern to the American people — issues that have been neglected or mismanaged by the (Trump) administration. Those concerns include crushing the virus and restoring our economy, lowering prescription drug costs, access to affordable health care for all Americans, infrastructure, broadband, cybersecurity, combating climate change, as well as privacy and consumer protection."

Kelly also called for bipartisan efforts "to pass legislation that will significantly improve the lives and livelihoods of Americans."

