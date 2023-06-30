MERRILLVILLE — Indiana had nearly 40,000 homes listed for sale in 2014, but that number has declined to just over 9,200.

The Hoosier State has just 1.4 months of housing inventory to meet the demand; four to five months is typically considered necessary for a healthy balanced market.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young is proposing a raft of legislation to address housing shortages and affordability in the Hoosier State. He touted his "Housing Affordability Agenda" while giving a talk to the Northwest Indiana Realtors Association as part of a statewide tour.

"It turns out though this wasn't something I anticipated actively working on as I got into my term of service in the Senate every roundtable brought this up not as a secondary issue but as a primary issue of concern for their local residents," he said.

"So as I began looking into this issue a few things stood out. One, we had labor challenges that were a function of the 2008 financial crisis. Many smaller builders went out of business and never went back into business. So our construction workforce is sort of reconstituting itself. We need more people.

"The other issue that stood out across the state was land use and zoning policy. This is generally a state or, more frequently, a local issue. But it's something that invokes federal concern because we give federal money around the country to localities — significant amounts of it — for housing."

Young is proposing the Yes in My Backyard Act, or YIMBY, playing off NIMBY, an acronym for Not in My Backyard in reference to people who oppose new development nearby that they fear would hurt their property values. The legislation would require local officials to be more transparent about their land-use and zoning decisions in the hope that it would result in fewer regulations that increase housing costs and drive the construction of more housing.

Local officials would retain control of those decisions but would have to explain all their policies on the record to voters to remain eligible for federal housing grants.

"Other states are seeing their home prices skyrocket on account of their land-use and zoning policies," he said. "We want to shine a light on those policies so that each Hoosier taxpayer dollar goes a little further when it goes to Washington, DC, and we're not paying way more than we should."

Young is also proposing the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act, which aims to incentivize more private investment in blighted houses in distressed neighborhoods. A federal tax credit would cover the excess cost of renovating dilapidated homes and building houses in struggling communities. The hope is that it would lead to the revitalization of 9,570 structures and generate $9.4 billion in development revenue in Indiana over the next decade.

"It's designed to increase the amount of housing stock available to all of you and to all of your customers and neighbors and so forth, so that rents and mortgages will be affordable, and so they can live near where the opportunities are and where the jobs are," he said. "At the same time, we want to remediate the blight we see in our urban and rural communities."

He's also proposed the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act, which would expand the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that's helped fund the construction or restoration of more than 3.5 million housing units nationwide, including 90% of all federally funded affordable housing units.

Realtors say the state is suffering from a housing shortage: Indiana added more than 250,000 residents since 2014 but has seen the inventory of homes listed for sale decline by 75% in the same period.

"Inventory is a national challenge, but Indiana is leading the Midwest in population growth, and that puts pressure on our housing market," Indiana Association of Realtors CEO Mark Fisher said. "Indiana's housing shortage has become a fact of life for homebuyers looking for homes and to put down roots and for employers looking to grow and create jobs across the state of Indiana."

Wages haven't kept up with home prices, which hit an average of $255,000 last month, which Fisher said is barely affordable for a family earning $65,000 a year. The average home price has risen twice as fast as the per-capita income in the state since 2018.

"We have a shortage of housing across Indiana affordable to middle-class families earning good wages paid by growing employers," he said. "It's a threat to cost of living, quality of life and neighborhood investment."

Local real estate agent Nathan Reeder said 550 houses under $300,000 are listed for sale in the seven-county Northwest Indiana region, and 315 of them are in Gary, Hammond and East Chicago.

"Northwest Indiana is growing. Lake County has turned around a decade of net migration losses to gain more than 2,500 new residents in the past four years," real estate agent Judith Rooney-Davis said. "Our inventory of homes for sale has dropped by 45% since the start of 2019. So we appreciate Senator Young's focus on the need for new housing development and the bigger-picture impact of affordability on homeownership and household stability as well as our regional economy."

Federal investment in housing can affect labor market conditions and broader growth of the economy, Young said.

"This is a labor market issue," he said. "There are jobs located in this area or Lafayette or down in Clarksville, and there aren't enough people to fill those jobs. One of the main drivers is a lack of workforce housing. I've investigated the root causes and there are policies that can create more housing supply and bring more people into jobs.

"The rate of economic growth will increase. The money going into our federal treasury will increase. All of these things are related. If you're overlooking a key component, the housing market, you're really overlooking an opportunity for economic growth."