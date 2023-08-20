The Region's Big Two steelmakers could soon become one, leaving Cleveland-Cliffs as the only game in town.

Waves of consolidations have put the Calumet Region's steel mills into the hands of just two companies: U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs, a longtime iron ore mining company that didn't even make steel three years ago but could soon become the last remaining integrated steelmaker in the United States.

It wasn't always that way. U.S. Steel has long run its flagship Gary Works steel mill on the shores of Lake Michigan but it acquired the Midwest Plant in Portage from the now-defunct National Steel Company.

It also bought the now-idled East Chicago Tin for no cash, just the assumption of debt, from LTV. Also now defunct, LTV used to run the steel mill on the west side of Indiana Harbor Works that's been merged with the east side of Indiana Harbor Works, which was long operated by Inland Steel.

Cleveland-Cliffs now runs both the neighboring steel mills in East Chicago as a single operation. The Cleveland-based steelmaker also now runs Burns Harbor Works, which the now-defunct Bethlehem Steel built as the newest integrated mill constructed in the United States back in 1964.

The Illinois side of the Calumet Region is a graveyard of bygone steel mills: South Works, Wisconsin Steel, Republic Steel, Acme Steel and Iroquois Steel. They didn't survive an industry contraction that followed an onslaught of cheap foreign steel that started flooding the market in the 1970s.

That industry consolidation left Northwest Indiana with half of the nation's blast furnace capacity as it had a low-cost strategic location near Lake Michigan and major railroad lines that made it easy to get iron ore and other raw materials and ship coils of steel to Detroit automakers, appliance manufacturers and other customers.

Production has been cut back in places. Finishing lines have been mothballed. Blast furnaces have been shut down and sold as scrap.

But all of Northwest Indiana's major steel mills continue to operate, albeit in far fewer hands than they did historically.

Soon a single company could lord over the Calumet Region's steelmaking capacity, which has been heralded as "the workshop of the world" and compared to Germany's Ruhr Valley.

Cleveland-Cliffs has bid $7.3 billion for U.S. Steel and has the backing of the United Steelworkers union. Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel is exploring its options.

Ohio-based Cleveland-Cliffs said it would save $500 million in synergies through a merger, which through a reduction of corporate costs like white-collar management, public company expenses and procurement savings on healthcare, raw materials, supplies and freight.

Cleveland-Cliffs said it would also save from asset and capex optimization that could potentially result in more Northwest Indiana steel operations being taken offline and less spending on capital projects in the Region, potentially resulting in fewer jobs from skilled union tradesmen.

It would nearly double Cleveland-Cliffs' revenue, making it one of the 10 largest steelmakers in the world and vaulting it past Nucor to become the largest steelmaker in the United States. Cleveland-Cliffs pulled in $2 billion in revenue as an iron ore supplier in 2019. Then after acquiring two of its biggest customers, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, it pulled in $23 billion in revenue last year. It's poised to rope in $44 billion in revenue if it succeeds in swallowing up U.S. Steel.

Cleveland-Cliffs said it achieved $120 million in synergies by taking over AK Steel and $150 million by absorbing ArcelorMittal USA.

The steelmaker would go from having 27,500 employees – 71% of whom were unionized – to more than 40,500 employees. The company has added 1,700 more workers since swallowing up AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA.

The union has a good working relationship with Cleveland-Cliffs and is used to changes in ownership, USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap said.

"We're used to different owners. We've dealt with so many different owners in the last 20 years," he said. "The businesses and CEOs come and go. We're still here. The employees are the one who make the mills work."

The mills remain vital to the Region's economy, Millsap said.

"We need jobs for the steel industry," he said. "Every job in the steel industry creates three to four jobs in the community. The building trades operate in the mills. The mills are always buying and hiring those services. Steelworkers are out spending money in the community."

After years of decline, U.S. Steel doesn't have the economic impact it once did, Mayor Jerome Prince said. It also doesn't contribute as much as it once did to public coffers.

"U.S. Steel may be the largest employer in the City of Gary, but we do not believe they are the largest employer of Gary residents. We do not have specific numbers, but we believe most of the 3,500 to 4,000 Gary Works employees live outside of the City," Prince said. "U.S. Steel remains our largest corporate partner, and they have benefitted from a number of beneficial property tax-based events and decisions. A $47 million tax abatement program in 2019, including $10 million from the State of Indiana, may lead to an estimated $35 million value to the City over 25 years, but there are no guarantees- other than an investment in job training- the mill will hire Gary residents."

Prince said the longtime steel town has been working to diversify its economy so it's not so heavily dependent on manufacturing.

"Regardless of the owner, whether it’s U.S. Steel or any of the companies that may propose to buy Gary Works, we want a corporate citizen that will work with us to increase job training opportunities and hire more Gary people. We also want a corporate partner who will join us as we move the City in a new direction," he said. "We are moving ahead. With a focus on turning Gary into a technology hub, we’re emerging from the shadows of the mill’s smokestacks. Two years ago, I set a vision for Gary to become a technology hub, including working with tech partners who want to move ahead with us."