U.S. Steel closed on $240 million more in financing to bankroll the construction of a second mini mill in Arkansas.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Calumet Region's largest employers, long focused exclusively on integrated steelmaking like at the mills along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Northwest Indiana until it acquired mini mill operator Big River Steel for $1.4 billion in 2021.

It's now expanding its mini-mill operating in the south, where it's building Big River 2. The new $3 billion mill is under construction in Osceola, Arkansas.

U. S. Steel lined up $240 million in unsecured Arkansas Development Finance Authority environmental improvement revenue bonds to help finance the project. They have a coupon rate of 5.7% and become mature in 2053.

The steelmaker will have to pay interest on a semiannual basis.

“The $240 million Green Bonds transaction that closed today, together with $290 million of Green Bonds issued in 2022 concludes the financing available through the Arkansas Development Finance Authority for Big River 2,” U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said.

The bonds will help fund the flat-rolled steel mill that will recycle and process scrap steel into finished steel products. It will have two electric arc furnaces, an advanced casting and rolling line, finishing lines and 3 million tons of steelmaking capability a year. U.S. Steel asserts it will be "the most advanced steelmaking facility in North America."

U.S. Steel said it will help the company meet its sustainability goals as it will release 70% to 80% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than a traditional vertically integrated mill

Combined with the original Big River mini mill, it will form a steelmaking complex with 6.3 million tons of annual steelmaking capacity. Gary Works, U.S. Steel's flagship mill, can make up to 7.5 million tons of steel products a year.