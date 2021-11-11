U.S. Steel donates $75,000 for new Valpo club

United States Steel Corp. Gary Works donated $75,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana to sponsor the teaching kitchen in the new Club the youth development organization is building in Valparaiso.

Finishing operations plant manager David Reaume presented the check and said philanthropy is an important part of U. S. Steel’s efforts to support local communities.

“It feels good to be able to give back to the community in which you live and work, and Boys & Girls Clubs are an important part of supporting both children and families in Northwest Indiana,” Reaume said. “We are confident the kitchen will be put to great use, and we are proud to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs now and in the future.”

Boys & Girls Clubs president and CEO Ryan Smiley said Gary Works has been a supporter of the organization for over 15 years.

“We are grateful for their continued support and belief in our mission,” Smiley said. “For them to step up in the way that they did with a donation of this size means the world to us and our Club members. We’re very excited to be able to offer this teaching kitchen. This donation will ensure Club members are able to learn about the importance of making healthy food choices and live healthier lives.”

The new Valpo Club will be located on eight acres on Evans Avenue across from the old fairgrounds. In addition to the teaching kitchen, the Club will offer Valpo youth a STEM lab, rock wall, full-size gym, digital music recording studio and more. To date, the organization has raised $8.1 million of its $9 million goal. Visit bgcgreaternwi.org/valpo to learn more about the new Club.

