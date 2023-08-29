After turning down a buyout offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs and announcing it was open to offers, U.S. Steel is entering into confidentiality agreements with prospective buyers.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the driving forces of the Calumet Region's initial industrialization that remains a major economic player here today, announced it had entered into non-disclosure agreements "with numerous third parties." It said it has received interest from credible bidders.

U.S. Steel said in a letter to shareholders it disclosed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it was starting to share due diligence information with potential buyers.

"We are highly focused on running a fair and competitive process to maximize stockholder value and mitigate transaction execution risk," U.S. Steel said in the letter.

The steel company, which built Gary as a company town in 1906, has expressed concerns that Cleveland-Cliff's $7.3 billion cash-and-stock buyout offer would face potential antitrust concerns. It also was concerned the proposal might undervalue the company, as Cleveland-Cliffs did not meet to discuss its valuation.

U.S. Steel, which runs Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, did not solicit any acquisition offers but effectively put itself on the market after turning down Cleveland-Cliffs' bid to further consolidate the integrated steel industry by announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives.

"While everyone at U.S. Steel is focused first and foremost on safety, the team continues to make significant progress transforming the company into a customer-centric, world-competitive Best for All steelmaker," U.S. Steel said in a letter to shareholders. "We are winning in strategic markets, moving down the cost curve and moving up the talent curve. This proven strategy has provided customers with profitable steel solutions for people and the planet while rewarding U.S. Steel shareholders."

The steelmaker, the world's first billion-dollar corporation that built Pittsburgh's tallest skyscraper for its headquarters and has contributed the steel to countless other landmark structures around the country, said it is weighing buyout offers as part of its financial responsibility to its stockholders.

"It is a great credit to this transformation and our best-in-industry practices team that our company has received multiple unsolicited proposals ranging from the acquisition and parts of the company to consideration for acquiring all of U.S. Steel," the company said in a letter to shareholders. "While the board of directors and management team are confident in the strategy currently underway, we take all these proposals seriously. Our number one obligation is to uphold our fiduciary duties. This means we are focused on the path forward for the company that drives the most value for you — our stockholders."

U.S. Steel, which supplied most of the world's steel for years and outlasted many longtime rivals like Inland, LTV and Bethlehem. lost ground in recent decades and has said it is weighing all alternatives for its future.

"Given the significant amount of interest in our company from multiple, credible bidders, the board, with the counsel of our outside advisors, strongly believes it is our duty to conduct a strategic alternatives review process to fully and fairly review all options available for U.S. Steel," the company said in the letter to shareholders. "While some companies undertake this kind of review privately, we chose to make it public to ensure that the process is as robust as possible and the board hears all options, from any party that may have an interest in our company."