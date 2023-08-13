U.S. Steel, which was founded in 1901 and was long the largest steelmaker in the world before foreign competition and mini-mills stepped up their game, is exploring a potential sale or sale of assets in a move that could have seismic repercussions for the domestic steel industry and Northwest Indiana.

The Pittsburgh-based company, which founded Gary as a company town around its flagship Gary Works steel mill in 1906, announced it will evaluate strategic alternatives after receiving "multiple unsolicited proposals."

U.S. Steel is hiring outside financial and legal advisors to determine if a sale of assets or sale of the company as a whole would be in the best interest of the company and shareholders.

“U. S. Steel’s Board (of Directors) and management team are committed to maximizing value for our stockholders, and to that end, we have commenced a comprehensive and thorough review of strategic alternatives,” said CEO and President David Burritt, also a member of the Board of Directors. “This decision follows the company receiving multiple unsolicited proposals that ranged from the acquisition of certain production assets to consideration for the whole company. The board is taking a measured approach to considering these proposals, including seeking more information in order to evaluate proposals that are preliminary and subject to ongoing due diligence and review.”

The company said there is no timeline for completing the strategic alternatives review process. It emphasized that there is no assurance it would result in any transaction.

“U. S. Steel has been on a strategic journey executing a compelling transformation, building out best-in-class EAF steelmaking and finishing capabilities, while reducing our carbon footprint. Our balance sheet is stronger than ever, and we are delivering resilient cash flow while prioritizing direct returns to stockholders. The interest demonstrated by the unsolicited proposals received to date is a validation of U. S. Steel’s strategy and successful track record of execution. While the Board conducts its review of previously received proposals and other proposals it expects to receive, our entire team remains focused on safely and responsibly executing across all of our operations and advancing our Best for All strategy, while continuing to deliver for all stakeholders.”

Barclays Capital Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. will serve as U.S. Steel's financial advisers in the strategic alternatives review. Milbank LLP and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz will serve as legal advisers.

The company said it does not plan to comment further until the review has been completed or a disclosure is either required by law or appropriate.

U.S. Steel was founded by Elbert Gary, Andrew Carnegie, J.P. Morgan, Charles Schwab and William Henry "Judge" Moore, who combined the Carnegie Steel Company, Federal Steel Company and National Steel Company to form a corporate titan on a scale the world had never seen before. U.S. Steel became the world's first billion dollar corporation and was such an integral piece of the establishment that Hyman Roth boasted "We are bigger than U.S. Steel" in "The Godfather II."

It was long the largest steelmaker in the United States before it was eventually eclipsed by North Carolina-based mini-mill operator Nucor. U.S. Steel employs thousands in Northwest Indiana at Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage. It used to operate the now-idled East Chicago Tin.

It's long been a major economic driver and civic benefactor in Northwest Indiana, where it's sponsored many community causes, was the namesake of the U.S. Steel Yard in downtown Gary and even used to send Christmas Carolers to schools around Northwest Indiana before the holidays.