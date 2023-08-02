U. S. Steel has named a former Goldman Sachs executive with a long history in metals and mining as its investor relations officer.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, which operates the Gary Works and Midwest Plant steel mills in Northwest Indiana, has appointed Emily Chieng to the role. She will succeed Kevin Lewis in September.

Lewis was promoted in December to vice president of finance for the steelmaker, which has more than 20,000 employees and is one of the largest domestic steelmakers in the United States.

Chieng will be tasked with communicating with investors, prospective investors and the broader financial community. She'll be responsible for communication on behalf of the senior leadership team.

She will report to Lewis.

“As we continue to successfully execute our strategy to maximize stockholder value, I am thrilled to welcome Emily to U. S. Steel,” Lewis said. "Her extensive experience as a research analyst in the sector is an exciting addition to our existing investor relations team. Emily has built a reputation of understanding the metals and mining industry and effectively communicating with the financial community. I’m eager for Emily to engage with our current and future stockholders.”

A native of Australia, Chieng earned bachelor's degrees in engineering and pharmaceutical science from Monash University in Melbourne.

She most recently served as vice president, equity research, North America metals and mining at Goldman Sachs. In that role, she covered 20 stocks in the steel industry, metal processors, industrial companies and precious metals.

She worked at the mining company BHP Billiton before joining Goldman Sachs in 2014.