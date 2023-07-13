Consumer-facing companies like automakers have gotten more environmentally conscious in recent years and have been looking to cut back carbon emissions and sell greener products to the public.

U.S. Steel is adapting to the trend.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Region's largest steelmakers, has long been tight-lipped and even secretive — for instance so tightly restricting access to its now-idled Great Lakes Works steel mill on Zug Island in Detroit that urban legends proliferated about what went on there.

Amid a push for greener products, U.S. Steel will start releasing environmental data to customers about its flat-rolled coil steel made at the Big River Steel Works mini-mill in Arkansas. The company said the instance of transparency "reaffirms its commitment to sustainability."

“We are thrilled to have secured EPDs on our three major flat-rolled steel coil products, representing all products melted at Big River Steel Works. This development unlocks substantial value to our customers who want to be more informed about their supply chain’s environmental impact,” said Kenneth Jaycox, senior vice president and chief commercial officer for U. S. Steel.

U. S. Steel will now make available environmental product declarations for hot-rolled, cold-rolled and corrosion-resistant flat-rolled products when the steel was melted at Big River. Customers can review quantifiable, independent and audited environmental data that outlines emissions and lifecycle impacts. The intent is to equip steel buyers like automakers, appliance manufacturers and service centers with information that will help them pick more sustainable products for their manufacturing.

The disclosures are certified by the American Society for Testing and Materials and remain valid for five years. They outline the impact on climate change, water usage and smog creation.

U.S. Steel is not disclosing such data from Gary Works or the Midwest Plant in Portage. It said the release of the emission information "represents a step forward in the journey to measure our product carbon footprint."

“Presenting transparent and data-backed validation of our products empowers our customers to make more informed and sustainable decisions," Jaycox said.

Steelmakers have been working to reduce their carbon footprint in the face of growing global pressure to address the root causes of climate change. Researchers have found that integrated steel mills like those along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana cumulatively contribute 7% of the world's carbon emissions.