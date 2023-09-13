U. S. Steel will be featured on an upcoming episode of the Emmy Award-nominated Science Channel show "Tomorrow’s World Today."

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Calumet Region's largest employers, will be the subject of an episode that will debut at 9 a.m. Saturday.

"Tomorrow's World Today," which focuses on pioneering concepts and science and technology, filmed the episode at U.S. Steel's Research & Technology Center in Munhall, Pennsylvania and Big River Steel Works in Osceola, Arkansas for an upcoming episode in its sixth season. The show focuses on sustainable steel production, especially for electric vehicles.

“U. S. Steel's advancements in steel production for EVs exemplify a remarkable stride towards a cleaner and more sustainable transportation landscape,” said Jude Michaels, executive producer of "Tomorrow’s World Today." “Their initiatives are not only revolutionizing the steel industry but also contributing significantly to the global effort to combat climate change.”

"Tomorrow’s World Today," which is hosted by George Davison and showcases innovations that will impact the future, examines new technologies the steel industry has been adopting as it looks to reduce its carbon footprint.

“Through cutting-edge research and the latest achievements in sustainable steelmaking, we are creating solutions that are good for people and the planet,” said Daniel R. Brown, U. S. Steel’s senior vice president-advanced technology steelmaking and chief operating officer for Big River Steel Works. “We are excited to showcase our state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to developing steel for the future in this episode.”

For more information, visit tomorrowsworldtoday.com.