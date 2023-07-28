U.S. Steel turned a profit of $477 million, or $1.89 per share, in the second quarter.

That compares to $978 million, or $3.42 per share, in the second quarter of last year.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Region's biggest employers, brought in $804 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, in the second quarter.

“We are pleased to deliver strong results for the quarter, supported by healthy sequential growth in the mini mill segment in both adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA margin," U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. "We generated $713 million of cash from operations in the quarter and free cash flow of $101 million, further strengthening our balance sheet. Our in-flight strategic projects remain fully funded and we are prioritizing direct returns consistent with our capital allocation framework, with $86 million returned to stockholders through buybacks and dividends in the second quarter.”

U.S. Steel's sales totaled $5 billion in the second quarter, down from $6.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

“We are executing exceptionally well against our strategic initiatives, with all in-flight projects progressing on-time and on-budget," he said. "Notably, our non-grain oriented, or NGO, electrical steel line at Big River Steel is currently being commissioned and on track to start-up later in the third quarter. Customer demand has been robust for our NGO steels and we are pleased to announce that we've already secured our first customer orders in both industrial and electric vehicle markets.”

The steelmaker's revenue from flat-rolled steel, which includes Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, totaled $231 million in the second quarter, down from $793 million in the second quarter of 2022.

“We are an essential partner to the countries and communities where we operate. Notably, we are supplying customers with cutting-edge steels that are mined, melted and made in the USA," Burritt said. "Our strategy is expanding our competitive advantages and generating growth and returns for stockholders as we strengthen domestic supply chains and support advanced manufacturing returning to our shores. We remain bullish for U.S. Steel."