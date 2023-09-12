Ford, General Motors and Stellantis face the possibility of the biggest strike in generations as the deadline looms, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain warned.

Fain said the union was willing to negotiate around the clock as the current contract expires at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. UAW Local 551 members on the far South Side rallied last week in anticipation of a potential strike.

"For a decade, these companies have raked in hundreds of billions in profits while the men and women who built these vehicles have fallen further and further behind," Fain said in a video update to members. "In the last four years, the average price of a car has gone up by 30%. In the meantime, wages have risen a meager 6% while inflation has risen 19.8%."

The union is seeking a record contract after the Big Three automakers made $21 billion in the first six months of the year and a quarter trillion dollars over the last decade.

"While the Big Three executives and shareholders got rich, workers got left behind. A newly hired autoworker at the Big Three makes less today than they did in 2007," Fain said. "Meanwhile, car sales are down while Big Three profits are way up. How does that happen? Price gouging. You think the profits from those higher prices are passed on to the workers who make these vehicles? Think again. Your money is going straight into the pockets of shareholders and corporate executives."

Ford, which runs the Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, said it is offering cumulative pay increases of 15%, boosting pay from $78,000 to $92,000. It also said it would end the two-tier system, which the union has sought to eliminate.

GM has offered a 10% pay increase and Stellantis 14.5%.

Fain said the Big Three CEOs have seen their salaries soar by 40% over the last four years. The companies have given billions of dollars to shareholders through share buybacks.

"The working class demands a fair share of the value we produce," he said. "We know firsthand not to be able to afford the cars we produce. We know what it's like to live paycheck to paycheck while the companies we work for make out like bandits. We know what it's like for our communities to be decimated and our families to be torn apart by plant closures."

Ford said it has invested $1.4 billion more nationwide than the $6 billion in investment it pledged during the last round of contract talks.

The union said it gave its economic proposals to Ford, GM and Stellantis more than a month ago. Fain said it was made clear Sept. 14th was a deadline and not a reference point.

"The American auto worker won't wait one more day to fix an economy that doesn't work for working people," Fain said. "The Big Three are either heartless or aren't listening or don't care. If we don't stand up now, The Big Three auto barons will keep gouging prices, closing plants, killing jobs and ripping our families apart and stripping our communities for parts. They will keep driving an economy that works for the benefits of the few and not of the many. That's why we have been clear. The race to the bottom ends on Sept. 14."

Stellantis Senior Vice President of North America Human Resource Tobin Williams said the two sides met over the weekend and had the momentum to get a contract done before the deadline.

"I’m pleased to report that the Stellantis and UAW subcommittees have reached tentative agreements in a number of important areas, including health and safety, which is of critical importance as the well-being of our people is at the core of our corporate values," he said.

Stellantis, the lead negotiator for the automakers, has been trading economic proposals with the union but there is still more work to do to reach a consensus, Williams said.

Fain said the negotiations marked a crucial moment in history.

"We live in a time of record inequality. The rich keep getting richer while the working class falls further behind," he said. "The wealthy live in comfort while the working class lives paycheck to paycheck. For many working people it's harder and harder to see a future for ourselves in this economy."