The United Auto Workers union has gone on strike at three targeted plants after failing to reach an agreement when the deadline to reach a new deal passed at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

More than 12,700 UAW-represented workers are striking at Ford’s Ranger midsize pickup and Bronco SUV plant in Wayne, Michigan; Stellantis’ Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio; and GM’s midsize truck and full-size van plant in Wentzville, Missouri. It's the first time UAW has gone on strike against all of Detroit's Big Three automakers simultaneously.

The union represents about 146,000 workers at Ford, GM and Stellantis. It's planning what it's called stand-up strikes, which will be escalated to encompass more and more plants if the automakers fail to meet its demands. More than 90% of its workers, including at the local Ford plants, will continue to report to work for the time being.

The idea is to give the UAW more leverage at the bargaining table by keeping automakers guessing, President Shawn Fain said.

"It will give our negotiators maximum leverage and flexibility in bargaining," he said. "If we need to go all out, we will. Everything is on the table."

The union is seeking substantial pay raises, an end to the two tier system and a restoration of cost of living adjustments given how much inflation has eaten into workers' pocketbooks. It's asking for a four-day, 32-hour workweek and 46% pay raises to make up for years of stagnant wages.

The UAW is seeking a record deal after companies' record profits over the last few years and has settled "for scraps" for too long, Fain said.

"All of us need to keep organizing with rallies, protests, red shirt days and community events," he said. "We must show the companies you are ready to join the standup strikes at a moment's notice. We must show the world that our fight is a righteous fight."

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said the automaker had made a "historically generous offer." He said Ford offered a proposal that increases wages, offers cost of living adjustments, eliminates wage tiers, boosts retirement contributions, adds more time-off and preserves health care benefits so Ford's plan would continue to rank in the top 1% of employer-sponsored medical plans for lowest employee cost-share.

Ford employs thousands in the Calumet Region at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights. Any strike would affect the Region's steel industry as well, since domestic automakers are some of the biggest customers of Northwest Indiana steel mills.

The UAW planned a major rally in downtown Detroit Friday.

"We will show our unity and strength on the first day of this historic action," Fain said. "All options remain on the table. National leadership will determine the targets and timing for future standup strike actions. This is our generation's defining moment. The money is there. The cause is righteous. The UAW is ready to stand up. This is our defining moment."