The United Auto Workers union has gone on strike at three targeted plants after failing to reach an agreement when the deadline passed at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

More than 12,700 UAW-represented workers are striking at Ford’s Ranger midsize pickup and Bronco SUV plant in Wayne, Michigan; Stellantis’ Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio; and GM’s midsize truck and full-size van plant in Wentzville, Missouri. It's the first time UAW has gone on strike against all of Detroit's Big Three automakers simultaneously.

The union represents about 146,000 workers at Ford, GM and Stellantis. It's planning what it's called stand-up strikes, which will be escalated to encompass more and more plants if the automakers fail to meet its demands.

The idea is to give the UAW more leverage at the bargaining table by keeping automakers guessing.

The union is seeking substantial pay raises, an end to the two tier system and a restoration of cost of living adjustments given how much inflation has eaten into workers' pocketbooks.

The UAW is seeking a record deal after companies' record profits over the last few years and has settled "for scraps" for too long, President Shawn Fain said

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said the automaker had made a "historically generous offer." He said Ford offered a proposal that increases wages, offers cost of living adjustments, eliminates wage tiers, boosts retirement contributions, adds more time-off and preserves health care benefits so Ford's plan would continue to rank in the top 1% of employer-sponsored medical plans for lowest employee cost-share.

Ford employs thousands in the Calumet Region at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights. Any strike would affect the Region's steel industry as well, since domestic automakers are some of the biggest customers of Northwest Indiana steel mills.