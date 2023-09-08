Lear and the United Auto Workers leadership hope the third time's a charm.

The first-tier auto supplier, which supplies seats for the Ford Explorer and other vehicles made at the Chicago Assembly Plant, have reached a third tentative contract with UAW Local 2335 in Hammond.

More than 92% of workers rejected the first contract proposal and more than 75% shot down the second tentative agreement.

The new proposal would increase the top wage rate to $27.07 an hour and the ratification wage rate to $26 an hour, according to a UAW Local 2335 contract summary.

It would increase wages by $1.56 an hour upon ratification and pay a seniority bonus on $1,100.

Journeymen would make a top wage rate of $34 an hour and maintenance workers of $32 an hour after four years, according to the contract summary.

The contract would include no increases to weekly medical plan premiums and no changes to the health reimbursement arrangement plan, HRA plan premiums or dental plan.

The company would contribute $500 more to the 401(k) plans of employees who contribute 5% more over a six-month period.

The tentative deal restored job security language and includes one week of pay for every year of service in the event of severance.

The union has sought raises to bring pay in line with other seat plants around the country and an end to a two-tier system that pays new hires less to do the same work as more senior employees. Local 2335 President Fausto Rodriguez said he has been trying to find a sweet spot both sides could agree on.

UAW Local 2335 workers went on strike back in 2014 when the job paid as little as $13 an hour. They've secured pay increases in the last two contracts.