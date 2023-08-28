United Auto Workers-represented employees at Lear Corp. in Hammond have voted overwhelmingly again to reject a proposed contract.

About 75% of members of UAW Local 2335 in Hammond voted to reject the latest contract proposal, with 25% voting for a deal that was tentatively reached during collective bargaining. More than 92% of workers had voted to reject the first contract proposal Lear negotiated with the union.

UAW Local 2335 represents around 1,200 workers at Lear's Hammond plant, including about 300 newer hires. The factory, located just south of the South Shore Line's East Chicago station, makes seats for the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Police Interceptor Utility vehicles that are manufactured just across the state line at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side.

A total of 580 workers, or 94%, have voted to authorize a strike if negotiations break down or the union believes the company is bargaining in bad faith.

Local 2335 President Fausto Rodriguez said he has been trying to find a sweet spot both sides could agree on. The union is seeking raises and an end to the two-tier system that pays newer hires less to do the same work, in some cases less than the person standing next to them on the assembly line.

The automakers and the union agreed to a tier system during earlier rounds of contract talks when the auto industry was struggling. The idea was to keep down labor costs without hurting the financial well-being of long-tenured workers.

But the two-tier system has long been contentious among rank-and-file workers. Now that the industry is thriving, the UAW is looking to put an end to it not just at the Lear plant in Hammond but as part of its negotiations with the Big Three Detroit automakers.

UAW Local 2335 workers went on strike in 2014 when the job paid as little as $13 an hour. Rodriguez said the union wanted to bring in more in line with other seat plants around the country.

The two sides have proposed bringing the top wage to $25 after ratification and to $27 at the end of the four-year contract.