United Auto Workers-represented workers at Lear Corp. in Hammond voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.

A total of 580 workers voted to authorize a strike while 34 voted against it. Six votes were voided.

"The strike vote was approved by 94%," Local 2335 President Fausto Rodriguez said.

The vote does not mean workers will immediately go on strike. It's a common step in the collective bargaining process that allows workers to walk off the job if negotiations break down and if the union believes the company is bargaining in bad faith. It provides leverage to union negotiators as they seek raises, enhanced benefits and other gains.

"It's standard procedure," Rodriguez said.

He returned Tuesday to negotiations with Lear, which makes seats for the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Police Interceptor Utility that are manufactured at the Chicago Assembly Plant just across the state line on the far South Side.

UAW Local 2335 represents around 1,200 workers at the plant, including about 300 newer hires.

Union members recently voted 314-18 to reject Southfield, Mich.-based Lear's first contract proposal the union brought back. Rodriguez went back to the bargaining table in search of "a sweet spot" that both sides could agree to.

"We're bargaining in good father to have an agreement both sides to agree to," he said. "I hope to bring a new agreement back to my members on August 20th."

Workers have raised concerns about pay raises not keeping pace with inflation, about not sharing in significant company profits and not being rewarded for working at the factory as essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Any strike would have wide-reaching ramifications for thousands of autoworkers across the Calumet Region since the Chicago Assembly Plant operates on a just-in-time basis, installing parts in vehicles on the assembly line as soon as they arrive.

Lear, a tier one auto supplier that makes both seats and electrical systems, proposed boosting starting wages at the Hammond plant across form the East Chicago South Shore Line station from $15.50 an hour to $17 an hour and the top wage to $25 after ratification, according to a UAW Local 2335 contract summary. It would increase the highest wage at the plant to $27 an hour by 2026.

Rodriguez said the union is looking to bring pay up so it's commensurate with other seat factories across the country and to end the two-tier system in which more recent hires make less to do the same job as more senior employees. Automakers originally proposed the two-tier system as a compromise to control labor costs without asking existing employees to take a pay cut when they were struggling financially but workers have long objected to it, saying it's not fair and sows division among the ranks. The UAW International union is seeking to put an end to it after years of record profit, saying there's no longer an economic rationale for it.

The UAW also is now negotiating with the Big Three automakers Ford, General Motors and Stelltis, seeking record contracts and more time off after the company's record profits in recent years.

UAW Local 2335 workers last went on strike in 2014 when some workers were making as little as $13 an hour. They secured a new four-year contract that paid up to $21.58 an hour and then got raises again in the last round of collective bargaining in 2018.

The contract now under negotiation would last for four years.