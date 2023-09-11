It's back to the bargaining table for Lear and the United Auto Workers Local 2335 leadership after workers rejected a third tentative deal.

A total of 75% of workers voted to reject a deal that would have increased the top wage rate to $27.07 an hour and the ratification wage rate to $26 an hour, according to a UAW Local 2335 contract summary.

The third time wasn't the charm for a new contract for workers at the tier one auto supplier, which supplies seats for the Ford Explorer and other vehicles made at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side.

A total of 449 workers voted against the deal while 154 workers supported it. A total of 13 ballots were declared void.

The United Auto Workers represents about 1,300 workers at the seat factory in Hammond, just south of the South Shore Line's East Chicago station.

More than 92% of Lear workers rejected the first tentative deal the union reached with Southfield, Michigan-based Lear and about 75% rebuffed the second tentative agreement. Local 2335 President Fausto Rodriguez has said he has been trying to come to a sweet spot both sides could agree on.

The union seeks pay increases to bring pay in line with other seat plants around the country, and an end to a two-tier system that pays new hires less to do the same work as more senior employees, who sometimes make significantly more than the person standing next to them on the assembly line.

It was an arrangement meant to lower labor costs when the industry was struggling, but a system that workers have said sows division and is unfair.

The latest tentative deal with Lear would have increased UAW-represented workers' wages by $1.56 an hour upon ratification and paid a seniority bonus of $1,100, according to the contract summary. Journeymen would have earned a top wage rate of $34 an hour and maintenance workers of $32 an hour in four years.

The tentative pact had no increases to weekly medical plan premiums and no changes to workers' health reimbursement arrangement plan, HRA plan premiums or dental plan.

The company offered to contribute $500 more to the 401(k) plans of employees who chip in 5% over a six-month period.

The tentative deal restored job security language and included a week of pay for every year of service in the event of severance.

UAW Local 2335 workers have won pay raises during the last two rounds of contract negotiations after going on strike in 2014 when the job paid as little as $13 an hour for new hires.