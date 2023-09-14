The United Auto Workers union is weighing a strike against all three Detroit automakers at the same time for the first time in history and has come up with an entirely new type of strike as it seeks wage increases and other economic gains.

The union may go on strike at midnight if the two sides fail to reach a deal. The UAW is considered escalating "stand-up strikes" in which workers would walk off the job at some plants and more and more could walk off if union negotiators believe they need to ratchet up pressure at the bargaining table.

The contract expires at 11:59 p.m. today.

The union is seeking a record deal after companies' record profits, saying workers have not been sharing in the prosperity while executives and shareholders are handsomely rewarded. The union has had low expectations for too many year, President Shawn Fain said in a video update to members.

"How many times have we heard you'll live to fight another day? I've heard comments about how you can't get cost of living back. It's gone forever. I've heard comments about you can't bargain for retirees. I've read comments that you're asking for too much," Fain said. "That's company talk, and it comes from a mindset that's the direct result of company unionism. It comes from the worst of our union's history, of setting expectations low and settling even lower. For many of us who have yet to see our union fight hard and win big, it's hard to imagine what that would look like. Making bold demands and organizing to act on them is an act of faith — it's an act of faith in each other."

The union hopes to send a message that enough is enough, Fain said.

"Yes, these corporations are mountains but together we can make these mountains move," he said. "I have always believed that UAW members serve a higher power. We have a mission and a calling. We fight not only for the good of our union and our members and our families but for the entire working class and the poor. I believe great things are possible, but only if we shed our fear, only if we stop letting the billionaire class define what's possible and what's realistic. They have spent decades convincing us that we are weak, convincing us that it's futile to fight, convincing us that we should be grateful for the scraps they give us. I'm here telling you those days are behind us."

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a statement the automaker had made a "historically generous offer."

"The Ford team continues to put 100% of our energy into reaching an agreement with the UAW that rewards our valued employees and allows the company to invest in the future. If there is a strike, it’s not because Ford didn’t make a great offer. We have and that’s what we can control," Farley said in a statement. "In fact, we have put four offers on the table starting Aug. 29 and each one has been increasingly generous. We still have not received any genuine counteroffer."

Farley and Bill Ford sat down with union negotiators on Tuesday and offered a proposal they said significantly increases wages, offers cost of living adjustments, eliminates wage tiers, boosts retirement contributions, adds more time-off and preserves health care benefits so Ford's plan would continue to rank in the top 1% of employer-sponsored medical plans for lowest employee cost-share.

"Bill and I laid out a historically generous offer to the UAW Ford bargaining team because we listened to the UAW demands and we care about our employees," Farley said. "So again, we are here and ready to reach a deal. We should be working creatively to solve hard problems rather than planning strikes and PR events."

Farley said Ford has delivered more jobs and investment than it promised the union in the last few contracts.

"Please remember that Ford, more than any other company, has bet on the UAW and treated the UAW with respect. We have been incredibly supportive of the union. We have gone well beyond any contract language in adding jobs and investment," Farley said. "The future of our industry is at stake. Let’s do everything we can to avert a disastrous outcome."

The automaker employs thousands of workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Height. The factories are fed by supplies like the Lear seat-making factory that employs more than a thousand workers in Hammond.

The union does not plan to tip its hand in advance on which plants will strike.

If no deal is reached, the union plans to let workers continue to work on an expired contract and go on strike at a select few plants initially, adding more size and scope to the strike the longer the negotiations drag on.

"No one's coming to save us," Fain said. "Nobody can win this fight for us. Our greatest hope and our only hope is each other standing together. I'm at peace with the decision to strike if we have to because I know we're on the right side of this battle. It's a battle of the working class against the rich, the haves versus the have-nots, the billionaire class versus everybody else. People accuse us of class warfare. There's been class warfare going on in this country for the last 40 years. The billionaire class has been taking everything and leaving everybody else to fight for the scraps."