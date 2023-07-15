The United Auto Workers union is kicking off a new members' handshake tradition before this year's negotiations with the Big Three automakers.

The recently elected union leadership, largely a slate of reform candidates who have pledged to take a more aggressive approach to negotiations and more vigorously represent workers' interests, went to plants to shake members' hands and hear what they have to say.

"Instead of kicking off Big Three negotiations with a dog and pony show shaking hands with CEOs, we’re putting the membership first," President Shawn Fain said in a letter to members. "Our UAW leadership went directly to the plant gates at Stellantis’s Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, GM’s Factory ZERO, and Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant to shake members’ hands and take their message to the bargaining table."

Union leaders plan to seek higher pay, cost-of-living adjustment and an end to the two-tier system in which newer hires are paid less to do the same work. They toured plants to hear what rank-and-file workers wanted.

"Leadership heard from members about what they want to see change at the Big Three," Fain said in the letter to members. "They also asked members what they are willing to do to win big, not just for autoworkers, but for their families, their communities, and working-class people everywhere."

The UAW represents thousands of autoworkers at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch, at the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights and the Lear Corp. seat-factory in Hammond. Many workers have signed support cards avowing that they're united in the struggle for a fair contract.

The UAW hopes to preserve good-paying union jobs at a time when automakers have been transitioning more to electric vehicles and investing in new operations in less union-friendly states like Tennessee and Kentucky.

"We have a once in a generation opportunity to make things right at the Big Three. We’re fighting to end tiers, to win back COLA and fair raises, and to secure our jobs in this transition to electric vehicles," Fain said. "If we stick together, as a united UAW, there’s nothing we can’t achieve. Let’s go make history."