The United Auto Workers union, which represents thousands of Calumet Region auto workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Stamping Plant, will vote on a strike authorization next week.

UAW's contracts with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis are set to expire in about a month. Union President Shawn Fain said during a Facebook Live address with auto workers that talks were moving slowly and that auto workers expected a record contract after record profits.

"It's been two weeks since I presented members' demands to the Big Three. That's two weeks since we made your priorities clear to the employers. Even the White House has taken notice of your demands," he said during the address. "The White House agrees with us that Big Three profits should be invested in collective bargaining to lift up auto workers, our families and our communities. Yet the Big Three are continuing to act as if this round of negotiations is going to be business as usual."

Automakers have called for "economic realism," saying they need to make big investments in the transition to electric vehicles to safeguard their collective future.

"That's the economic realism the companies want you to accept. They make billions in profits and millions in executive salaries while the rest of us live paycheck to paycheck," said Fain, who worked his first auto industry job in Kokomo. "The fact is labor costs are a fraction of what goes into the price of a car. The vast majority of the Big Three's expenses don't go to labor. They go to parts, retooling, distribution and repairs. Many experts estimate labor accounts for just 5% to 10% of the cost of a car."

The cost of new cars has skyrocketed by 20% over the past three years and that's not because of labor, Fain said.

"Stellantis has had the highest profit margin of any major automaker out there, union or not. That's not because of labor costs. The automakers have cried about how the transition to EVs is going to be too expensive. That's not because of labor costs. The last 10 years have been the most profitable in Big Three history. They've collectively made a quarter of a trillion dollars in North American profits," Fain said.

The automakers can afford to end the tier system in which workers are paid different wages to do the same job, depending on seniority, Fain said.

"Some in the media have claimed the union is engaged in class warfare. It's hard when I hear that not to just die laughing," Fain said. "The truth is the working class in this country has been under a one-sided class war for decades."

In a letter to employees last week, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart accused Fain of “theatrics and personal insults” that Stewart said will not help to reach a deal. He wrote that the company is committed to an agreement based on “economic realism” that supports the viability of Stellantis' operations while rewarding workers.

The company, he wrote, wants to find solutions to protect Stellantis from nonunion companies with lower costs and additional costs from moving to electric vehicles.

GM said Tuesday it’s been working hard with the union every day to get the right agreement for all of its stakeholders.

“We continue to bargain in good faith each day to support our team members, our customers, the community and the business,” a company statement said.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.