UChicago Medicine AdventHealth was named the official healthcare partner of the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

UChicago Medicine, which has offices in Northwest Indiana and Calumet City and is building a micro-hospital in Crown Point, will furnish doctors and nurses to the infield care center to provide medical care for drivers, crew and NASCAR staff if needed. It has naming rights to the infield center in Grant Park.

UChicago Medicine in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood has a controlling interest in UChicago Medicine AdventHealth, which has hospitals in Bolingbrook, Glendale Heights, Hinsdale and La Grange, and a network of nearly 50 physicians’ offices and outpatient sites.

“As a Level 1 trauma center and an EMS resource hospital on the South Side, we know we have a critical role to play by having our top-notch physicians and nurses onsite at the Chicago Street Race during this race,” said Tom Jackiewicz, president of UChicago Medicine. “Like NASCAR, providing high-quality emergency medical care takes a team working together, so we will be ready to provide medical direction and medical care.”

Florida-based AdventHealth, which has 50 hospital campuses in nine states, has long sponsored NASCAR and is an official health care provider at Daytona International Speedway.

“We are proud to deepen our relationship with AdventHealth at the inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “As a longtime partner at Daytona International Speedway, AdventHealth has always demonstrated an ability to support the health and safety of our personnel, and we look forward to bringing that same high standard of care to the Chicago Street Race Weekend by working with UChicago Medicine AdventHealth.”

The race will take place on a 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course in the Loop on July 1 and 2 during the Fourth of July weekend. The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charley Crocket will perform concerts in Grant Park as part of the festivities.

“As an organization with a rich history of partnership with the Daytona International Speedway and its drivers, we’re thrilled to be the Official Health Care Partner for the first-ever Chicago Street Race,” said Thor Thordarson, president and CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth. “We have the experience not only to provide top-level care at NASCAR races, but also as a leader in providing whole-person health care in the Chicagoland area.”