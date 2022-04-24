Ukraine remembered in special way on Orthodox Easter

Area Orthodox Christians with ethnic ties to Ukraine are sending out special prayers as the faithful celebrate Easter, or Pascha, Sunday.

One of those churches, the Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church in Schererville, is offering up a special petition for peace in Ukraine which will be read during services on Sunday, said parish priest, the Rev. Lev Holowaty.

"It's a terrible time," Holowaty said in regard to the war ravaging Ukraine.

Pascha for Eastern Orthodox Christians is held a week after other Christians, because Orthodox faithful follow the Julian calendar rather than the more modern Gregorian calendar, said the Rev. David Bissias, priest at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Hammond.

Holowaty, whose parents were born in Ukraine and has parishioners with ties to the country, said special prayers have been said for those in Ukraine as well as refugees fleeing the country.

In the special petition for peace in Ukraine, the message is in part: "O God, you are our refuge and strength, and a very present help in trouble. Hear our heartfelt supplication on behalf of the people of the country of Ukraine. Protect those in danger with your holy angels and grant them courage."

Holowaty is also directing money to be sent to the International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) based in Baltimore, Maryland and to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, based in South Bound Brook, New Jersey.

"This is a cause that's on everyone's mind," said the Rev. Jacob Van Sickle.

Van Sickle is parish priest at the Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Merrillville.

His parish is hosting a trivia night from 6-10 p.m. April 29 at the church center with all profits going to IOCC.

The event includes food and fun.

"For the last few months we've added a prayer about the war and I've also been serving a 30-minute supplication of praying every Tuesday," Van Sickle said.

The Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church has ethnic ties with those in Ukraine, including a third generation deacon and a couple with family in Ukraine.

"We've been trying to get the word out," Van Sickle said.

The Rev. Raymond Sunland, priest at St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Hammond, said his church has been offering up special prayers for those in Ukraine during Holy Week.

Sunland has even asked families with any ties to Ukraine to stop and provide names of those they want special prayers said.

"We say a prayer for those in the Ukraine," Sundland said.

Rebecca Loumiotis, manager of communications for the IOCC, said her organization is working with Orthodox parishes in Ukraine to distribute thousands of food parcels to displaced families during the Orthodox Christian Holy Week.

The parcels, dubbed "Easter baskets," contain a small Easter cake, eggs, sausage, cheese and a bottle of sunflower oil — staples that not only provide essential nourishment but also, perhaps, offer hope amid tremendous loss.

Through the parishes, some 2,800 parcels will reach families in need, including elderly persons, people with disabilities, and orphans, Loumiotis said.

The Easter distribution is just one part of broad programming through which IOCC is addressing the pressing needs of people who have fled their homes seeking safety. Across the region, initiatives in Poland and Romania are serving both Ukrainian refugees and the families and organizations that are hosting them.

Working with local partners, IOCC is providing emergency supplies such as food, water, bedding, and hygiene items, plus laptops to support remote education, Loumiotis said.

Supporters and friends of IOCC are asked to continue praying for everyone affected by this emergency and for the people on the ground serving them —partners, volunteers, and IOCC’s own staff. To donate to IOCC’s Ukraine response fund, please visit iocc.org/ukraine22 or call 877-803-4622.

Those wanting to donate to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA can go to: www.uocofusa.org.

