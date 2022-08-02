Ukrainian Olympic Wrestling Team honored at White Sox game

CHICAGO — The Ukrainian Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling Team was honored at Sunday's White Sox game.

The wrestlers, who have been training in Hammond, received a Tip of the Cap in which they were featured on the Jumbotron scoreboard in center field at Guaranteed Rate Field during the game against the Oakland A's.

Gold Medalist Zhan Beleniuk waived a Ukrainian flag from his seat in the bleachers.

"Today, we honor Ukrainian Zhan Beleniuk, the 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist in Greco-Roman Wrestling and Ukraine's first mixed-race parliamentary member," the announcer said. "Zhan is also a two-time world champion and an Olympic Silver Medalist at Rio and led the Ukrainian team to a third-place finish at the Tokyo Olympic Games. His victory marked Ukraine's first Gold Medal at the Tokyo Games as well as the country's first Gold Medal in the sport since 1996."

The White Sox also honored the rest of the team, which has been training at Hammond Central High School and the Hammond Sportsplex. They waived Ukrainian flags high while on the centerfield scoreboard.

"Due to the ongoing armed conflict within their borders, the Ukrainian Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling Team is preparing in Hammond, Indiana, for an upcoming world championship in Belgrade, Serbia," the announcer said. "Today, we welcome Zhan, his Ukrainian Greco-Roman Wrestling teammates, coaches and wrestlers from the Elite Athletic Club and Hammond Central High School, who have opened their doors and received mentoring from the Ukrainian team."

The crowd cheered when asked to tip their cap to Beleniuk and the wrestling team.

The wrestlers have been training with high school and college athletes from Northwest Indiana and across the state, including with Region natives who now wrestle for Indiana University and Wabash College. They have also been on a whirlwind tour that has included stops at Doc's Smokehouse in Dyer, the Lake Michigan beaches in the Indiana Dunes and the Bristol Renaissance Faire in southeast Wisconsin.

They also were honored at a Gary South South RailCats game, which they watched from a suite.

"The wrestlers are giving back and making time to mentor local wrestlers," White Sox spokesman Colin McGauley said. "While the men are training here, their hearts are torn, thinking of their loved ones and countrymen and women who are fighting in Ukraine. During the game, we recognized the men for their achievements and mentorship of local Northwest Indiana wrestlers with a Tip of the Cap honor."