Ukrainian Olympic Wrestling Team's whirlwind Region tour includes baseball, dunes and Pierogi Fest

The Ukrainian Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling Team continues its whirlwind tour around Northwest Indiana, visiting baseball games, the Indiana Dunes, Pierogi Fest and other sites.

The Olympic athletes, who placed third overall after scoring a few medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, have been training this summer at the Hammond Central High School and the Hammond Sportsplex so they can get some practice in safely to prepare for an upcoming international competition while Russia invades and bombs their home country. They've also been sightseeing, touring Chicago and dining at Taco Bell at Doc's Smokehouse in Dyer.

They will soon be visiting the Lake Michigan beaches in the Indiana Dunes and the Bristol Renaissance Faire in Southeast Wisconsin.

"High school wrestling teams have been visiting them to watch them practice and learn from them," said David Uran, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, which helped bring the Ukrainian National Team to Northwest Indiana.

The SSCVA, the Indiana governor's office and Indiana Sports Corp. arranged for the wrestling team to train in new facilities in Hammond.

"They will be going to Pierogi Fest," Uran said at the SSCVA meeting in the Hobart Community Center on Thursday. "They just went to a Gary SouthShore RailCats game where they had a suite with food and got recognition on the field. They'll be going to the White Sox."

Local businesses have stepped up to assist the wrestlers. The Texas Roadhouse in Dyer plans to treat them to a free meal. Chicago-based Dutch Farms is going to supply them with eggs to meet their protein needs during training.

"They eat five dozen hardboiled eggs a day," Uran said.

Head coach Vladimir Shatsky said through a translator that many of the wrestlers serve in the Ukrainian armed forces and are on the front lines when not in training. They are now preparing for the world championships in Belgrade, Serbia, in September.

Students with the Elite Athletic Club in Lake Station have been training with the wrestlers, including reigning Gold Medalist Zhan Beleniuk, who serves on the Ukrainian Parliament. The Ukrainian wrestlers planned to visit the local wrestling school Saturday.

"We've been training with them at Hammond Central since they got here," owner Kevin English said. "I wrestled Greco-Roman for the Olympics Training Center here when I was 18, so it's been really cool. Most of the U.S. does not participate in Greco-Roman."

Many college wrestlers, including from Indiana University and Wabash College, have returned to the Region for the chance to train with the Ukrainian National Wrestling Team. High school wrestlers from as far as South Bend, Fort Wayne and Indianapolis also have come to practice with the decorated athletes, who compete at some of the highest levels in the world.

"Some of our youth are scared because they're at an extremely high level," English said. "Almost everyone on the team has placed in European national championships. They have a defending gold medalist who won in the Tokyo Olympics, where they were third. They have other medalists. Our bigger, older guys are ecstatic because this is an incredible opportunity."

The wrestlers have been very gracious in working with the youth and giving them pointers, English said.

"They've been able to work with and learn with them," he said. "Most don't speak English, but wrestling is a universal language. They get on the mat and show them."

The Elite Athletic Club plans to take the Ukrainian Olympians around to see more of the area on its team buses.

"We're going to take them to the Indiana Dunes where we train in the sand," he said. "They'll get the dunes experience. They wanted to see it. Lake Michigan looks like an ocean. The Indiana Dunes National Park is donating two canopies for us. Everybody has been extremely accommodating. They'll also get to sit up by the queen to watch the show at the Bristol Rennaissance Fair by the border of Illinois and Wisconsin, which they wanted to see."

The White Sox also donated tickets to a game against the Oakland A's and has been in talks about recognizing the Ukrainian wrestlers, potentially bringing them out onto the field for the first pitch.

"These are some of the best wrestlers in the world, and they still take the time to take pictures and sign autographs from the youth," English said. "Normally, this level of athlete would be at an Olympic Training Center or a Division I College. It's a wrestling hotbed here, but we're incredibly fortunate."