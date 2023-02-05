HOBART — The City Council's unanimous denial of a planned unit development zoning change request leaves Patriot Park with an uncertain future.

Plans called for a variety of land uses for 183 acres north of U.S. 30 and east of Mississippi Street: office, distribution, warehousing, storage, light manufacturing, general business, cottage homes and multifamily residential within walking distance of potential employment opportunities.

The development could bring $130 million to $150 million of new assessed valuation to the city, said Jeff Ban of DVG, which is handling engineering work for the project.

The PUD zoning change received a favorable recommendation from the city’s Plan Commission. The City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance associated with it in December but voted against the measure Wednesday during second reading.

“I’m not sure what’s happened between first and second reading,” Ban said.

The Patriot Park property was previously known as Silverstone. Ban said the Silverstone zoning, which was established more than a decade ago under a previous developer, doesn’t meet current real estate market needs. He said the property has been idle for many years, and it could remain that way if the city doesn’t approve the new zoning.

“What we want to do is work with you,” Ban said. “We want to come up with zoning that meets your goals and strategies.”

Councilman Mark Kopil said the amount of industrial use planned for Patriot Park is more than double what was proposed in the Silverstone plans. He also is concerned about buffering between industrial and residential areas.

Kopil also indicated a “vagueness” regarding the amount of multifamily residential planned for the site.

Ban said there aren’t specific building plans for many units in Patriot Park, but project representatives will return to the Plan Commission each time a new building is proposed for the site.

“We’re not asking you to approve the apartment plan the way it’s shown," he said. "We’re not asking you to approve the site plans.”

Al Krygier, an owner of Patriot Park, said purchase agreements and letters of intent have been drafted for about half of the land, and those deals can’t advance without new zoning. Like Ban, he indicated that development would require additional city approval.

“Everything comes to the Plan Commission after that, nothing written in stone, so the square footages that we put on (the PUD documents) are probably the maximum we could put on there,” Krygier said.

Although the council denied the PUD rezoning, Hobart Redevelopment Commission member Pam Broadaway said she hopes city officials will continue to work with the Patriot Park team to develop a plan for the site.

“I do not get it,” Broadaway said. “As bad as we need that (property tax) money, and that place has been sitting vacant so long.”