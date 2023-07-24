A grant will unearth the story of the Underground Railroad in Northwest Indiana and allow it to be told.

Indiana Landmarks, a nonprofit that aims to save and restore historic places across the state, is giving a $5,000 grant to the Calumet Heritage Partnership via its Black Heritage Preservation Project. It will fund a joint venture between the Calumet Heritage Partnership and the Little Calumet River Underground Railroad Project to identify and document how the Underground Railroad ferried slaves to freedom in Northwest Indiana.

The Underground Railroad Project aims to research major streams of movement by freedom seekers through the Calumet Region. It seeks to identify notable sites on the routes escaped slaves took to freedom that will be listed on the National Parks Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.

After doing research and community engagement, the Calumet Heritage Partnership and the Little Calumet River Underground Railroad Project are looking to suggest sites for historic markers, interpretive materials and text-based exhibits. It’s part of a larger Chicago to Detroit Freedom Trail.

The Underground Railroad Project already has made progress in Illinois, identifying the Jan and Aagje Ton Farm site on Chicago’s far South Side as a stop along the Underground Railroad’s trail in what is now a part of Chicago’s far South Side. They landed National Park Service funding to place a marker to note the significance of the site and got it listed on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.

The farm at 557 E. 134th Place on the far South Side of Chicago was settled by Dutch immigrants in 1853 and by the Dolton Ferry on the Cal-Sag channel near the current-day Indiana Avenue Bridge. It was frequently used by people escaping enslavement from the 1830s to the Civic War. Freedom seekers passing through to Chicago, Detroit and Canada used the ferry and then the bridge.

The Little Calumet River Underground Railroad Project’s Tom Shepherd and retired professor Larry McClellan have led the effort to get more recognition of the local history, also leading tours of the Underground Rail Road in Illinois.

“Of all the stories of perseverance that exist in the Calumet Heritage Area, none are more significant than those that help us understand the risks people took to flee slavery, and of the people who helped them on that difficult journey,” Calumet Heritage Partnership Board President Gary Johnson said. “This is critical work that Tom and Larry have taken on, and what they’ve achieved so far speaks to their own perseverance, and their dedication to unearthing and interpreting an important part of our history.”

The grant funding will allow them to continue their research and education, Shepherd said.

“We have already identified over a dozen significant sites and stories related to the Underground Railroad activities, and our work will expose these and will help to educate the public about this extraordinary, little-known history in our region,” he said. “We’ve found that interest in this topic — once historical details are pointed out — runs high with historians, academics, and potential tourism opportunities that will result from our project.”

Organizers are seeking partners for the ongoing project, Shepherd said.

“We are adding partners from Hammond to South Bend to our effort. Local universities, historical societies, and most importantly, the National Park Service have been enthusiastic to join in the endeavor to map out the route that many hundreds of Freedom Seekers journeyed upon to reach their freedom in Canada after crossing the river at Detroit,” he said.

The Calumet Heritage Partnership aims to preserve and call attention to the cultural, natural, industrial and labor history assets of the bi-state Calumet Region that follows that watersheds of the Calumet, Grand Calumet and Little Calumet Rivers. It’s leading a charge to get the Calumet Region recognized a National Heritage Area, which would lead to greater promotion of its historic and cultural sites.

For more information, visit calumetheritage.org.